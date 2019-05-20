Instruments of death don’t belong in church
What does it say about our society when a local newspaper feels it’s necessary to publish an op-ed from a retired law officer regarding protecting churches [“How places of worship can protect their congregations,” May 8]?
If it’s the Lord’s will that I should die by gunshot while attending divine services, then the Lord’s will be done. But I’d rather be a victim than carry an instrument of death into the Lord’s house.
When I pray “deliver us from evil,” it is to the Lord of Hosts I address my prayer, not NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre.
William Hancock
Anderson, S.C.