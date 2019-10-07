Investigating Obama cover-up
is not treason
So now we are to believe that President Trump committed treason for making a call to the leader of Ukraine regarding an investigation that Attorney General Bill Barr is conducting concerning false allegations against him?
I guess they must have struck a nerve in Ukraine, and that has the Democrats and everyone involved in this attempted coup against a sitting president running for cover.
I have read both the transcript of the phone call and the transcript from the so-called whistleblower, and I don’t see where there was any wrongdoing by the president. Unless investigating the investigators is a crime.
And what are they scared of anyway? If the Russian collusion probe was legit, then they should welcome this investigation. But no, they fabricate some kind of cover-up to cover up the cover-up that was covered up by the Obama administration.
Really? That’s the best they can come up with?
William Taylor
King George
