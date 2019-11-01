With the November election only a days away, candidates are all over the place, shaking hands, knocking on doors and spreading campaign literature.
Paul Milde is running for a seat in the House of Delegates. I recently read one of Milde's flyers and was mystified. There are many, many words on the flyer. But do you know what word is not anywhere to be found on it?
Nowhere does it say that Paul Milde is a Republican.
He talks about the importance of public schools, and about “preserving natural treasures”—which sounds like he's a liberal Democrat, or maybe even a socialist! But nowhere does he tell us he's a Republican.
Is he ashamed of being a Republican? I know I would be.
Josh Cole is not ashamed of being a Democrat because Democrats have a long record of fighting for what is right.
Joe Schlatter
Heathsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.