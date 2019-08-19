Is painting the White House next?
With all that has been said involving the removing of statues, the renaming of streets (and let’s not forget the rock downtown that no one seems to be able to figure out what it was used for—a slave block or signpost), I am surprised that those doing the complaining haven’t targeted the largest and most powerful government building in America for a name change, or at least tried to get it painted!
What color would look good on the White House?
Let’s get past the past and work on the future for our children and generations to come. Please.
Neal Pearce
Stafford