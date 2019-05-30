Is your local playground safe?
As many families prepare to spend more time at parks or the local playground within their community, please take a moment to ensure the safety of the playground equipment and surroundings for your child.
While the National Program for Playground Safety reports 200,000 injuries annually on playgrounds, this issue hits even closer to home for me.
On Oct. 18, 2018, spunky 3-year-old Macie, from my extended family, tragically lost her life while playing on a playground structure at her preschool. In this instance, the state inspection and safety requirements were not followed.
A quick review of the age, stability, ground covering, and any clasps or attachments to moving parts (such as swings) is the perfect start for a safety check. Additionally, the Commonwealth of Virginia publishes standards for public playgrounds.
To borrow from TSA, “If you see something, say something.” Tell the property manager of your apartment complex, report it to the homeowners’ association, tell the park service that runs that facility. Keep telling them until the playground equipment is removed or the problem is corrected.
Most of all, please keep your children safe and away from any site you feel is unsafe.
Sharon Wandrick
Stafford