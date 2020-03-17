It’s important that everyone be counted
The 2020 Census is in full swing. The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank understands that a fair and accurate count is key to the fight to end hunger.
The census is not only an opportunity to empower our community—it is also an opportunity to help feed the nation. Data from the census is used to determine how much federal funding will flow into essential food programs, like SNAP and WIC; measure how many people across the country need food; and help shape business decisions that can help create jobs.
There’s a lot at stake, especially for many of the people the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and other emergency food providers serve—people who are often from populations most at risk of being undercounted.
The 2020 Census provides a chance to shape our nation’s future. If our future includes a hunger-free America, we must spread the word about the importance of the census and ensure no one is left uncounted.
Elizabeth A. Gilkey
Director of development,
Fredericksburg Regional
Food Bank
