It’s time to switch

to voting by mail

The November election is likely to be the most important of our lifetime and perhaps in our nation’s history. However, we must face the possibility or even the likelihood that it will not be safe for us to go to the polls.

It is time for governors and state legislatures to push for universal voting by mail.

We need all states to mail out ballots to all registered voters which can be returned for free. This is an action we all need, and which Virginia should be in the forefront.

Please go to the websites of the governor and your state legislators to demand universal voting by mail for all Virginia citizens.

Joe Farro

Stafford

