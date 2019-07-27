Jamestown boycott by Dems is petty, mean-spirited
The article in last Sunday’s issue of the FLS [“Lawmakers spar on President’s reported visit to Jamestown,” July 21] was disturbing.
This article described how the Virginia Democratic Caucuses will not be attending any part of the Jamestown 400-year anniversary celebration of the first meeting of the Virginia House of Burgesses if President Trump attends.
With all the partisan fighting going on in Washington, D.C., where nothing is getting done, we now have our Virginia General Assembly engaging in the same unpleasant activity. To create an atmosphere of discord over the president of the United States attending the 400-year anniversary celebration of Virginia’s legislative body (the first in the nation’s history) is not only petty, but mean-spirited and ignorant.
Whether one is a Trump hater or a Trump supporter, surely we can put aside our differences and take pride in having the president attend the celebration.
I suspect that a lot of people are sick and tired of the political in-fighting in Washington . We certainly don’t need this atmosphere transferred to Virginia.
Joe Wilson
Fredericksburg