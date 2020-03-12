Jared boxes brighten day for sick children
The March 5 article [“Jared boxes bring happiness to children at Mary Washington Hospital”] touched my heart because I took the opportunity last fall to work in Mary Washington’s pediatric unit as a health assisting student.
I witnessed firsthand the many smiles form on patients’ faces and even family members’ faces when I or one of the nurses brought them a Jared box. Some families did not have little trinkets in the hospital because they did not even have them at home, which made the experience so much more rewarding.
Knowing that these boxes are available in hospitals all over the country is amazing considering that one box can change a child’s perspective on the situation they may be in.
I would love to see Jared boxes supplied to many more hospitals in Virginia, as I can vouch for the impact they can make on these vulnerable children and their families.
Abigail Chambers
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.