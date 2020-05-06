Donnie Johnston’s opinion piece published April 18, “How can government keep us out of church?” was wrong on the facts and promotes a dangerous attitude toward distancing.
During the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918–19 many states and cities banned all large gatherings. These were orders, not mere suggestions as Johnston states. Defying them earned you a hefty fine or jail time. Churches were not exempt, as numerous churchgoers and pastors soon learned. When a group of Christian Scientists in Los Angeles cited freedom of religion to appeal their incarceration, an appeals court threw the case out. Our right to worship does not grant us the right to risk harming our neighbors by doing so.
Banning large gatherings and other distancing measures were effective during the 1918 pandemic. Cities that set strict limits and enforced them—such as St. Louis—had much lower fatality rates than those that did not—such as Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s mayor refused to cancel a parade promoting war bonds, despite warnings from medical professionals. Within days, flu cases had spiked, and Philadelphia soon had the highest infection rate in the country.
Today, the experience of Albany, Ga., shows how rapidly COVID-19 can spread if even one infected person attends a large event. In February, a funeral attracted over 100 mourners, one of whom— from out of town—had the disease without knowing it. Within days the visitor had tested positive, too late to warn other mourners. The number of cases spiked, and Albany soon had the highest number of cases in Georgia, despite being the eighth city in size with only one-sixth the population of Atlanta.
We don’t want to become another Albany. Everyone needs to adhere to the governor’s distancing orders until the outbreak has ended.
Donald Caswell
Fredericksburg
