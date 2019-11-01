I support Joshua Cole, candidate for Virginia's 28th House District. Joshua understands and acknowledges that climate change and its impacts in Virginia are real and need to be addressed. In Virginia, Tangier Island is being swallowed by the rising tides of the Chesapeake Bay. The Norfolk region, home to the world's largest naval fleet, is subject to continuous tidal flooding. Insect-borne diseases and illnesses such as Lyme and fungus borne diseases like Pythiosis, which has infected and killed wild ponies on Chincoteague Island, are spreading due to warmer climate conditions. The Fredericksburg region has experienced significant flooding and storm damage caused by extreme weather events.
Joshua supports expanding clean renewable energy projects that includes a robust clean energy job market and job training. Joshua will stand up to protect Virginia's environment; clean water, clean air, and that includes standing up for communities most vulnerable and targeted by polluting industries. It is important to note that Joshua has pledged not to accept campaign donations from Dominion Energy.
At this time, when more than 80 federal environmental regulations have been rolled back by the Trump administration, it is necessary for state legislators to stand and fight to protect Virginia's environment. Joshua Cole is endorsed by the Virginia Sierra Club PAC and the Virginia League of Conservation Voters. Joshua Cole will stand up and fight. On Nov. 5, please vote for Joshua Cole for VA's 28th House District.
Linda C. Muller
Stafford
