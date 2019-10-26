Joshua Cole will protect citizens’ health care

To protect access to health care for all Virginians, it is important to vote for Joshua Cole for delegate in House District 28. Cole supports the Medicaid expansion enacted into law while his opponent, Paul Milde, made his opposition to this a central point of his primary challenge to Del. Bob Thomas—who voted in favor of it.

An additional 300,000 Virginians received health care coverage through Medicaid expansion. This has doubtless resulted in additional illnesses being treated and lives being saved. It also prevented those covered (who feared the cost from waiting until their conditions worsened) to seek care in a hospital emergency room, where costs are the highest.

To protect healthcare for all our citizens, vote for Joshua Cole on Nov. 5.

Jeff Blanchard

Stafford

