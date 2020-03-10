Judge made tough call regarding murder suspect
I am writing in response to the article titled “Judge changes mind; Stafford murder suspect must watch grandmother’s funeral from jail” [Feb. 29].
An article on this topic that was written just days before stated that the murder suspect, Jules J. Morgan, was going to be able to leave jail temporarily in order to attend his grandmother’s funeral. Days after that decision was made, the judge changed her mind and decided to not let him go.
I agree with this choice, due to him being a danger to society, but something just doesn’t sit right with me about this decision.
As a suspect in a murder case, Morgan definitely poses a threat to the public, and nobody knows what he might do, or try to do, when he is off the jail grounds.
On the other hand, his grandmother practically raised him, and he should be able to be with his family during his loss. This is a time where he needs to be surrounded by those who love him, rather than being isolated.
I see both sides of this issue, and I don’t really know what I would end up choosing if I was in the judge’s shoes. While Morgan is now not able to go to his grandmother’s funeral, I am glad that he is at least able to watch the proceedings from the jail.
Christina Kennedy
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.