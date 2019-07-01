Just destroy the slave auction block
I am responding to Tony Wrenn’s opinion about the removal of the slave block from its present location [“Leave the slave auction block where it is,” June 27]. I have no problem with it remaining at its present location.
In fact, I would leave it there as a pile of dust or crumbled stone, symbolic of that crumbled era of American insanity.
It seems that everywhere I turn, there are monuments to treason and to people our forefathers would have executed as traitors.
Many people are using the vote to remove such monuments. In a representative democracy, that is how things are done. Such is the case here.
Bob Smith
Fredericksburg