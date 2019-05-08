When I learned that the Philadelphia Flyers rightfully removed Kate Smith’s statue from their stadium after it was discovered that she had sung two very racist songs back in the 1930s, memories of my early years came to mind.
I grew up with Kate Smith. My family and I listened to her very powerful voice on the radio throughout my early days in a small city in Pennsylvania. And we, along with the nation, felt empowered and proud and united when she performed the song “God Bless America” throughout World War II.
But racism (i.e., against almost everyone who was not one of “us”) was a significant part of the culture back in the 1930s and ‘40s and was pretty much casually and universally accepted. However, the word “racist” was never talked about, since people did not know there was such a word.
The country at that time was not evil. Most people I knew tried to achieve the “goodness” mentioned in the Bible, loved and helped one another and gave of themselves, including their lives when necessary. However, the prevailing culture dictated the way people acted, and you acted that way because that was the way you were taught to act.
I believe the culture and attitudes began its change towards racial equality when the war and television introduced everyone to the outside world. However, that culture still exists unchanged in some places even today.
John Mounts
Stafford