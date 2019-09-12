Keep trees at new Stafford Courthouse exit
Recently I attended a consultant-led community meeting during which citizens were asked to share their ideas for what Stafford County should offer Interstate 95 travelers who get off at the new Courthouse interchange, now under construction.
I had plenty of ideas to share, but since then, on driving by that part of our county and seeing the abundance of plush green forest that thankfully still remains, a new thought came to mind: Whatever the county does regarding development in the vicinity of the new interchange, save those trees!
Right now, when visitors and commuters get off I–95 to enter Stafford at the Garrisonville, Courthouse or Falmouth exits, they see the usual suburban atmosphere they have come to expect. Usually, it is cookie-cutter development where mature trees were stripped from the land and young trees were sporadically planted to meet minimum landscape requirements. Similar shopping centers with chain establishments await customers.
What community beckons my return when I get off the highway to visit a new place? One that preserves the native plants and offers unique shops and cafes, and perhaps a welcoming visitor’s center. After being stuck in traffic, the presence of tree cover is cool and pleasing.
Over the years we’ve made progress preserving and promoting Stafford’s history, and thanks to the advocacy of many citizens, we now have a gorgeous state park at Widewater. However, we have a long way to go to transform our main corridors to present a positive first impression.
Why not showcase Stafford’s natural beauty at the new Courthouse interchange? Save the trees!
Alane Callander
Stafford
