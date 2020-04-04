Kelly is committed to the city

Councilman Matt Kelly is committed to working hard for the city of Fredericksburg. I served with Matt for seven out of my 10 years on City Council. I have witnessed, first-hand, his tireless efforts researching every issue and taking the time to hear all sides of an argument before making a decision.

Matt has always gone to great lengths to balance the wants and desires of residents with the resources available to those who want to restore, maintain, develop, or simply enjoy our great city. He is an asset to our city and deserves to continue serving on our City Council.

Brad Ellis

Former Ward 1 Councilman,

Fredericksburg

