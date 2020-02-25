Kids can learn from Astros scandal

Years of developing a good reputation can be destroyed in one lapse of poor judgment.

Jose Altuve, a loved and respected baseball player, will be heckled as “Buzzer Boy” for the rest of his career. He decided to use prohibited tactics to learn the pitch the opposing pitcher was going to throw, and he did not honestly answer questions after he and his team were caught.

There are good lessons for our children from this story. Unfortunately, many believe that “The Buzzer” led to “The Ring.”

Bob Denue

Spotsylvania

