Kindness prevails despite coronavirus

In the midst of a global health crisis where the deluge of negative headlines is relentless, the young gentleman who stopped his truck in Stafford County because he could see that I pulled over and needed assistance is a reminder that everyday kindness and generosity continues apace, even if it doesn’t make the headlines.

Maybe it should.

He changed my tire for me and wanted nothing in return. Fifteen minutes after he just happened to drive by, we were both on our way again, but I will retain this memory and the affirmation that, yes, despite the health crisis and political polarization and all of the other things we read about, good old- fashioned kindness is still to be found.

That’s as powerful a message as any.

Bradford Elder

Arlington

