The King George Sheriff needs to be a leader and manager of a large department not a politician. Take a good look at the web sites of the two candidates for King George Sheriff. Chris Giles’ site spells out his training and experience in leadership and management within the King George Sheriff Department. It also provides Giles’ extensive formal training and experience in policing areas: Rappahannock Criminal Justice Academy, graduate of the FBI National Academy, and graduate of DEA Drug Unit Commanders Academy. Giles has the training and experience needed to lead and manage the King George Sheriff Department of 61 personnel.
We do not need a politician or cop to learn management while heading our sheriff department; we need Giles who is currently a leader and manager with extensive police experience. When you look at Giles' opponent’s web site, you find that he is a politician who has been a prison guard and an investigator but is mainly a politician. There is no leadership or management training or experience listed on his opponent’s web site because he has none. Being a prison guard or investigator does not provide you with the right training and experience to head an organization the size of King George Sheriff Department. Giles’ opponent has only had the opportunity to lead himself with none of the formal FBI and DEA Academy training and experience that Giles has.
From the Virginia Department of Elections, Giles’ opponent has received major financial support from the developer and real estate agents planning on making major profits by increasing the housing density of Potomac Landing by tenfold. For Sheriff, vote for Chris Giles who is a leader, manager and the Captain/Chief Deputy Sheriff but not a politician.
Richard Macdonald
King George
