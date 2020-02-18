King Ralph
is attacking our
constitutional rights
As a law-abiding citizen of the commonwealth and a member of one of the old families of Virginia, I do not approve of the current administration and the laws they are forcing upon the citizenry of this great Old Dominion.
State representatives should listen to the loud squeaking wheel that they represent. Don’t just go with the agenda of the radicals. Think about the repercussions of your actions. Remember your history, and if you think it won’t happen again, then continue with your current course of destruction.
Virginia will not stand for these attacks on her citizenry’s constitutional, God- given rights. History verifies that. King Ralph has got to go, and he can take his heathens with him.
He can’t do infanticide, so he wants to disarm us. Typical dictator move.
King Ralph is so lame that he wasn’t even in Richmond on Lobby Day, when there were 80,000 boots on the ground. What a coward.
William Taylor
King George
