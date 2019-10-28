Kirk Twigg serves Livingston District well
In response to a recent article in The Free Lance–Star [“Four Spotsylvania County School Board seats up for election,” Oct. 21] in which Kirk Twigg’s opponent was quoted as saying that he was acting out of “politics and ego,” I beg to differ.
I have known Kirk for 15 years and have watched him serve tirelessly and selflessly to make this community a better place. He developed a heart for families in the school system and their need for a voice when his own children were attending Spotsylvania schools.
As a School Board member, Twigg has worked to become a voice for parents and their children. I have watched him set aside his personal time with family and friends to answer phone calls and respond to emails to meet the needs of his constituents.
His heart for service extends beyond the needs of his own adopted son, who is intellectually challenged. He created Special Olympic teams after his son graduated.
Recognizing the needs of autistic and intellectually challenged children who age out of the school system, he and his wife created Emerging STARS, a nonprofit organization that serves young adults with intellectual disabilities in our community. This organization was totally funded by Kirk for the first year.
In response to the political comment, a seat on the School Board is an elected position. Kirk’s agenda is to represent the people of Livingston District. He has heard the people and responded by voting accordingly.
Kirk Twigg doesn’t tolerate bullying, and he won’t coddle school employees who fail to protect our children. His passionate voice of caring and selfless leadership is needed on our School Board. That is why I voted for him four years ago and plan to vote for him again on Nov. 5th.
Francesca Taylor
Spotsylvania
