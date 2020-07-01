Hard knee of oppression still suffocates us
The murder of George Floyd starkly reminds us of the gross injustices and inhumanities in our country’s past that made the wealthy rich on the backs of slaves. Only African Americans can know the pain of that past.
That same wealthy oppressor is still insidiously oppressing us today, and unfortunately half our people are too shallow to realize it or too paranoid to change it.
I am not saying the oppression of the present equals the inhumanities of institutional slavery, but man inherently will make every attempt possible to enslave for monetary or personal gain. In our present system, the enslavement to increasing profits and growth/greed built into our economic culture and capitulation to wealth inequalities is less odious, but still oppressive and suffocating.
The only way we presently have to control this oppressive disparity is through our federal government. We are suffocated by wealth-income-tax-system-disparities that subsidize pollution from fossil-fuel corporations and give huge tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy, and criminal justice disparities that treat white-collar and lower-class/black crimes differently, to name a few.
But half our people (mostly Republicans) perceive our government as an enemy that wants to eliminate their freedoms and excessively control them.
Unfortunately, their shallowness and paranoia keep them from seeing that their real enemy is the wealthy–greedy oppressor who so egregiously enslaved and murdered black people throughout our history.
If our democratic system of government is to survive, our in-the-dark Republican friends must come to see that the oppressor is not the federal government or the Democrats, but the existing plutocratic system that enslaves us and will eventually suffocate us like it did to George Floyd.
Andrew Johnston
Fredericksburg
“ The only way we presently have to control this oppressive disparity is through our federal government. We are suffocated by wealth-income-tax-system-disparities that subsidize pollution from fossil-fuel corporations and give huge tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy, and criminal justice disparities that treat white-collar and lower-class/black crimes differently, to name a few.”
Lol, wow. Quite the kool aid drinker. I’ll let the millions of people know what’s in store for them as they try desperately to get into our country, both legally and illegally. Obviously as they flee countries whose federal governments control every part of their lives, they just don’t understand what real oppression is. I mean, just look at all the people of all different races and ethnicities that relocate to America, become citizens and grow healthy and prosperous. I guess they just slipped through the cracks somehow.
Please just admit what you’re really preaching here. Socialist/communist tripe that has killed hundreds of millions just since the start of the 20th century and continue to keep people in poverty and bondage wherever they exist.
