Kudos to Main Street Downtown Retail Association

Three cheers for Fredericksburg Virginia Main Street Downtown Retail Association and all they have done to make the downtown look so beautiful!

Planters are everywhere and filled to the brim all summer. Scarecrows, American flags, Christmas trees and more celebrate holidays. Gorgeous store windows make Macy’s in NYC look puny. It just seems like there is something fun going on downtown all the time.

The extra effort of the merchants, city employees and volunteers make me want to shop downtown. A stroll on Caroline Street with a cup of coffee in my hand says to me that Fredericksburg is truly alive.

Cessie Howell

Stafford

Tags

Load comments