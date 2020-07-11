Kudos to members for working across the aisle

Kudos should be extended to Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, D-7th District, and her colleague from across the aisle, Congressman Rob Wittman, R-1st. Their op-ed on July 6 [“Continued support needed for long-term care facilities”] definitely showed that supporting assisted-living facilities during this COVID crisis is not a partisan issue.

Rep. Spanberger has a reputation for working with her Republican colleagues to help all her constituents. Besides her efforts to fund our loved ones in assisted living with Rep. Wittman, she also worked with Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., to introduce the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which will help Virginia farmers.

Congresswoman Spanberger gives me hope that our nation can come together to help one another during these trying times. We need her perseverance and hard work for another term.

Debra Anzivino

Spotsylvania

