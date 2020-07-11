Kudos to members for working across the aisle
Kudos should be extended to Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, D-7th District, and her colleague from across the aisle, Congressman Rob Wittman, R-1st. Their op-ed on July 6 [“Continued support needed for long-term care facilities”] definitely showed that supporting assisted-living facilities during this COVID crisis is not a partisan issue.
Rep. Spanberger has a reputation for working with her Republican colleagues to help all her constituents. Besides her efforts to fund our loved ones in assisted living with Rep. Wittman, she also worked with Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., to introduce the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which will help Virginia farmers.
Congresswoman Spanberger gives me hope that our nation can come together to help one another during these trying times. We need her perseverance and hard work for another term.
Debra Anzivino
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.