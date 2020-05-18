Kudos to staff

at MWH

In February, I was diagnosed with a pinched nerve in my carpal tunnel. The diagnosis was “severe.” I was scheduled for surgery in late March, which was, of course, postponed. I finally had the surgery on May 8.

I must say, the entire staff at Mary Washington Hospital was fantastic. Every stage in the preparation for the surgery, (accentuated by these COVID-19 times) was carried out professionally.

All my questions were answered. Everyone was not only courteous, but friendly, and made the entire process non stressful. Dr. Raymond Chung, who performed the surgery, answered all of my wife’s questions when he informed her the surgery was complete. Congratulations to a wonderful staff.

Gregory Wakeman

Spotsylvania

