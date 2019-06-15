Roundabout on Lafayette Boulevard doesn’t make sense
So we are getting a roundabout at Lafayette and Lee Drive. Great!
While they are at it, they should go 100 yards down the road and have one put in at Lafayette and the Blue Gray Parkway so they can really cause a traffic jam.
This makes no sense to me at all. There is a turning lane and not much traffic unless it’s rush hour. Anyone with a brain won’t try that turn at rush hour anyway, so I really fail to see the logic in this.
I guess it must be the same people who decided to remove the auction block from William Street.
Dumb, dumb, dumb.
William Taylor
King George