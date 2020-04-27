My landlord is

threatening tenants during pandemic

I’d like to bring to light the recent email I received from my landlord, Heatherman Homes. As of April 16, they will be reporting rental payment performance to the credit bureau. The email was touted as an opportunity to create good credit, when in fact it was just a thinly-veiled threat that if you don’t pay your rent, they will screw your credit.

I pay my bills on time. Always have. But I can’t tolerate what amounts to a bullying threat from Heatherman Homes that I better pay ... or else.

Their lack of human compassion in these difficult financial times is astonishing and callous, to say the least. Shame on them, and God bless the working man.

Jeff Bache

Stafford

