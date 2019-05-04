Spotsy high school graduations should be in larger venues
Why are Spotsylvania County schools not holding their graduation ceremonies outdoors in their respective school’s football stadium? That would ensure that family members can see their loved ones graduate.
My nephew attends Riverbend, and students are given five tickets for his graduation ceremony. Three tickets are for the gym, where the ceremony will be held, and two are for the auditorium, where there will be a livestream. Having the ceremony outside would eliminate the picking and choosing of who is important enough to watch one of the rites of passage of a person’s life.
Riverbend and all other high schools need to consider changing this policy. Students shouldn’t have the stress of deciding who is worthy of the tickets, and any family member should be able to watch their loved one cross that stage.
Or the Spotsylvania School Board as a whole needs to consider investing in a building that is large enough to hold events such as graduations and have the five high schools have graduations on a rotating basis.
Cheri Rice
Spotsylvania