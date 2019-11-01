During election years challenging candidates for public positions always say, “Change is needed” and “I can do better.” Well, in the case of the Stafford County Treasurer’s race, no change is necessary. Laura Rudy has been an impressive steward of our tax dollars. She manages her office with character and efficiency. She places the highest priority on quality customer service and demands the same from her staff. She ensures that her staff receives extensive training both in the technical side of their job and in the people skills area.
Ms. Rudy has been innovative in her tenure. One example is that she continues to partner with the Department of Motor Vehicles by providing DMV Select services in her office. This has been a true blessing and convenience for our citizens eliminating long waits at the DMV offices. She has instituted technology to make online payments more user friendly and she always makes herself available to all those with concerns.
Her vast experience and vigilant oversight greatly assist other county agencies. She is an absolute team player and often volunteers her time for the betterment of the county government and more important, the citizens of Stafford. This is the experience and leadership that our citizens have come to expect from our Treasurer.
When you re-elect Laura Rudy, there will be no learning curve, and she will seamlessly continue to work diligently and serve ALL Stafford citizens. Join me in voting for Laura Rudy for Treasurer, Nov. 5th.
Steve Carey
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.