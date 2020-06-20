Leave Army base names as they are
“Support is growing to remove Confederate names from bases” [June 15] is a very negative article about the Confederate generals whose names are on 10 of the country’s U.S. Army forts. I am not here to vilify these generals; some were great fighters for the United States and served admirably in service to our country before the South seceded from the Union.
My aim is to point out that I trained on at least five of these bases and never knew why the base was named that way until recently. I served with many friends of numerous races, and none I ever served with said anything about the base name.
We were all there to train and serve and “be the best we could be” for the country we love.
After so much blood was shed by so many who trained on these bases, why are these few retired generals seeking to change the names of these bases? Could it be that they have become politically correct because of the events of today? It’s not these few generals who make up our army, but the countless thousands of men and women who served under them. Don’t their voices deserve to be heard?
What gives the countless politicians—who never served in the military and make up the vast majority in Congress—the right to change the name of these bases?
Dr. Ben Carson was so correct when he said that our history should be left alone. He said that God’s word has never changed and reflects all the ugliness and history of the Jewish nation. Wise words such as these are so true today.
We should not try to erase or tamper with history.
Mitch Fournet
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.