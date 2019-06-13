Leave the slave auction block where it is
I saw with dismay that the City Council voted to move the slave auction block to a museum [“Council votes to move slave auction block to museum,” June 12].
The old adage, “of out of sight, out of mind,” has come true. How many times do you go to a museum versus how many times do you walk down William Street?
I saw a mom and her three children walk down William Street and look at the block. They stopped, and she explained the history of it to them. So now every time they go downtown and see it, they will recall the horror.
I also spoke to two German tourists, and they felt the same. You put the block in a museum and it is forgotten.
Leave the slave auction block where it is, put an interpretive sign near it, and we will never forget.
Alice Austiff
King George