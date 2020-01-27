Legal gun owners are the easy targets
Virginia turning blue gave the governor and the Democrats the green light to write gun-control bills that should be concerning to everyone who lives in Virginia. Make no mistake: this is about confiscation.
It seemed that as soon as the ballots were counted, the Democrats rolled out a plan to take away the right to bear arms from those who legally own guns. They are low-hanging fruit, easy for the picking.
Now that the Democrats have picked the easy target, I want to know how they plan to get the guns out of the hands of the criminals. Obviously, they do not buy their guns through legal channels. To add insult to injury, the governor is preparing the prisons for those who refuse to give up their guns.
I never thought I would see the day that someone could be threatened to be jailed if they did not forfeit their legally owned gun, a right afforded to each and every one of us by the Constitution of the United States.
If gun control were the answer to the shootings, D.C. and Chicago would be the two safest places to live in the U.S.
Bonnie Wyne
Fredericksburg
Danger from guns comes not from criminals, but from legal gun owners. Police can handle the criminals.
The killers of school children were all legal gun owners. The murderers in the churches had legal guns. The man who massacred so many in Las Vegas had weapons just as legal as the guy in Spotsy who killed Guy Prudhomme for letting a few leaves blow on his lawn. Gun supporters without any care for the consequences of their irresponsibility are the problem.
