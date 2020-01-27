Legal gun owners are the easy targets

Virginia turning blue gave the governor and the Democrats the green light to write gun-control bills that should be concerning to everyone who lives in Virginia. Make no mistake: this is about confiscation.

It seemed that as soon as the ballots were counted, the Democrats rolled out a plan to take away the right to bear arms from those who legally own guns. They are low-hanging fruit, easy for the picking.

Now that the Democrats have picked the easy target, I want to know how they plan to get the guns out of the hands of the criminals. Obviously, they do not buy their guns through legal channels. To add insult to injury, the governor is preparing the prisons for those who refuse to give up their guns.

I never thought I would see the day that someone could be threatened to be jailed if they did not forfeit their legally owned gun, a right afforded to each and every one of us by the Constitution of the United States.

If gun control were the answer to the shootings, D.C. and Chicago would be the two safest places to live in the U.S.

Bonnie Wyne

Fredericksburg

