Ideally, legislation should ‘do no harm’
Virginians are not safe for the next few weeks when the legislature is in session. From day one, we can see that Dominion Resources owns most of those elected—on both sides of the aisle. Remember when they were called VEPCO (The Very Expensive Power Company)? Their name has changed but not their predatory tactics.
Nothing is without debate. A proposal to keep your lights on while driving, day or night, might be the only measure that actually “does no harm.” Ever notice how many dummies still drive with no lights 30 minutes after dusk? Or us old folk who pull out of a well-lit parking lot, not realizing our lights are not on.
Insurance companies give discounts for cars that have automatic daytime running lights, but the tail lights are not on.
The proposal to eliminate vehicle inspections can only be called stupid. I am sure this idea is well-intentioned to eliminate some government regulation. The well-to-do (which describes so many of our leaders) can afford to repair their vehicles when needed or when snookered by the dealership.
But those living paycheck to paycheck cannot. They buy groceries, gas and pay utility bills. . Their last priority is the safety of their automobile. It started this morning. It got me to work. And the outrageous cost of new brakes keeps me from having them replaced until the vehicle will not pass inspection. I will not waste money having that work done 5,000 miles too soon.
Even as closely as I pay attention to what needs work, I did not know a ball joint was just past the point where it needed to be replaced. Half blind and almost deaf, I appreciate the fact that my inspections might just save your life.
Butch Foutz
Colonial Beach
