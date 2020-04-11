Legislature should extend state tax deadline
It is astounding that the Commonwealth of Virginia has, at this point, failed to act appropriately by falling in line with the federal tax filing extension by moving the state filing deadline to July 15.
Even though the deadline has been moved ahead by one month, Virginians will still be effectively forced to file 1.5 months ahead of the vast majority of the nation, since most people file their federal and state taxes at the same time.
With 47 other states conforming, the argument that it will cause undue financial strain on localities in Virginia by holding up state funding is a bogus claim.
Amidst this crisis, we need the General Assembly to act swiftly and move to conform with the extended federal deadline. Time is running out, and people are going to be hurt.
Our governor has effectively shut down our economy; as such, it is paramount that if our executive branch fails to do what is best for the greater good, the legislature should act.
Every single day that passes without this being resolved adds undue stress to Virginians anticipating that June 1 filing deadline, knowing they’re about to run up against a greater financial burden placed on them by nothing short of incompetent governance.
Act now!
Morgan Burch
Stafford
