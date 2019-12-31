Legislature should fully fund mental health services
During my recent run to represent the 30th District in the House of Delegates, I listened to many of the concerns from people of my district. Many gun owners , which I am one, say that the gun violence crisis is not a gun problem, it is a person-who-uses-the-gun problem. Besides hunting and sport shooting, gun owners want to protect themselves and their families from harm.
As gun violence has grown, many localities in Virginia and the rest of our country have been silently defunding our behavioral health care services. Offices have closed, and staffs have been cut to the point where there are almost no viable behavioral health care services available.
I challenge Del. Nick Freitas, the Virginia House of Delegates, and the Virginia Senate to work together to fully fund and develop the best behavioral health system in the United States. Recognize how important a solid, reliable behavioral health system is to our law enforcement, schools, social services, and health services.
Stand up for Virginians, all of whom are potentially vulnerable to marital and family problems, depression and other mental illness, addiction, PTSD, raising children with special needs and other challenges. Establish a system that will help educate families to recognize problems. Destigmatize those who seek help by supporting their efforts to keep themselves, their families, and our communities well.
Health care costs are a significant stressor for Virginia families. Support all Virginians’ access to affordable health care and work to reduce the high cost of prescription drugs. Help Virginia’s families stay physically and emotionally well. When we all do better, we all do better.
This Christmas season, let us follow what our Savior taught us, by coming together and working to address one of the major reasons for our gun violence crisis.
Ann F. Ridgeway
Locust Dale
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.