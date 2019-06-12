Let’s work together to reduce gun violence
Are we Americans a responsible people? We try to do the right thing by one another, right?
So why do we allow our countrymen, friends, neighbors, students and children to be victims of gun violence by people who have no business having guns without doing a damned thing to curtail the slaughter?
Is that responsible?
By doing nothing, are we then responsible for the carnage and risk a backlash from those who understand the Supreme Court decision on the Second Amendment written by Antonin Scalia, which states: “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited.” It is “not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”
Thus, ownership of all types of guns by all people is not constitutionally sacrosanct— just like driving a car.
Hey gun owners, how do you feel about our people dying from guns in the wrong people’s hands? Wouldn’t it be better for you to get those guns off the street, so you may hunt, shoot and collect guns responsibly?
Let’s work together to reduce gun violence. Require gun violence incidents, violent behavior, restraining orders, mental health records, “no fly” lists, criminal warrants and convictions and the like to be recorded in a nationwide automated system with effective retrieval to restrict purchase of all guns, and allow judges, if warranted, to remove guns from people on those lists.
Require and fund a CDC study on gun violence. Ban high-powered rapid-fire weapons, large ammunition clips, and bump stocks.
Start now and focus on the problems responsibly so all of us can get on with life.
James Knupp
Hartfield