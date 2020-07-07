Let’s finally root out racism in our society
When criminals hijack social protests for personal gain through looting, it often masks the message behind the original grievances. Unfortunately, it gives some people a reason to ignore or dismiss those grievances.
When a man is killed by police using unnecessary force during apprehension for a minor offense, the victim’s previous misdeeds give some the space to claim that he should not be a martyr—and therefore diminish the officers’ crimes.
Let’s not lose sight of the magnitude of the original events, and let’s not forget that we live in a society where all men are created equal, where there should be equal justice under the law, where we are innocent until proven guilty, and where we’re all entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
There are no disclaimers for race, religion, sexual orientation or heritage.
When Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee choked the life out of George Floyd, it was a crime against humanity, and he should feel the full weight of our criminal justice system. His behavior has now opened many more eyes to the manner by which people of color have been mistreated in our great land.
Let us finally root out the racism that has been institutionalized within our society, and please, let us call out the individual statements and behaviors which maintain those errant and harmful systems of belief.
Every major religion holds the belief that we should “do unto others as you would have others do unto you.” Let us end the hypocrisy of acting otherwise.
Ronald Lunardini
Spotsylvania
