Attacking columnist was off base
In his letter to the editor [“Column attacking climate change full of hot air,” Oct. 8] Judd Horbaly attacked Donnie Johnston for his tongue-in-cheek comment that “we should criminalize birth or force sterilization.”
Tell me, is Donnie’s comment any more ridiculous than “Scientist says eating human flesh will save planet from climate change”? Horbaly claims that Greta Thunberg is doing something to save the planet because she came here on a solar-powered yacht, but left out the pesky fact that the supposedly eco-friendly voyage reportedly required two crew members to hop on a fuel-guzzling plane to jet off to New York to bring Thunberg’s boat back to Europe, thus leaving a huge carbon footprint.
Horbaly also tells us we ignore science at our peril. But science accepts or rejects ideas based on supporting or refuting evidence, which helps us understand how the world works. No scientific conclusion is forever closed to further investigation, and new evidence or perspectives can bring down even the most widely accepted premises.
The only thing truly settled in science is that science is always open to further investigation. Horbaly may not like what Donnie said, but that doesn’t give him the right to run him from the public square. Free speech belongs to everyone or no one.
And if he wants an honest debate, he should climb down off his high horse and cease with the jejune insults.
Sandra Jenkins
Stafford
