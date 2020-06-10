Letter writer

doesn’t have a clue

The June 7 letter [“We’ve forgotten we’re ‘one nation under God’”] really missed the mark.

The letter writer said the right words on the surface: “I understand why individuals are upset,” “all lives matter,” “senseless violence and looting.”

However, his question (“Why should one race get special treatment?”) tells me he doesn’t have a clue! He has either been living under a rock his whole life, or is totally blind to the “white privilege” so many have lived with all their lives, unaware of others’ plight.

The “special treatment” has been a way of life for white America for decades.

Yes, I am heartbroken over the Florida State Trooper killed while doing his job, along with all the other officers and citizens (of all races) who have been victims of gun violence. Senseless acts of violence are a major problem in our country and need to be addressed.

I also pray for us to love all. But with that comes a responsibility to behave accordingly.

D. P. King

Stafford

