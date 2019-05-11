Writer left out key information on Mueller report
I am writing in response to a May 7 letter to the editor [“Mueller report editorial jumped the gun”] in which Mr. David Cyr claimed The Free Lance–Star wasn’t credible while leaving out the most important part of the Washington Post article he cited. But that’s typical for the left.
According to Justice Department officials, a day after Special Counsel Robert Mueller sent his letter to Attorney General William Barr, the two men spoke by phone. During the call, Mueller said he was concerned that media coverage of the obstruction investigation was misguided and creating public misunderstandings about his office’s work.
Mueller did not express similar concerns about the public discussion of the investigation of Russia’s election interference, the DOJ officials said.
Barr was asked whether Mueller agreed with his conclusions about the report, including that there was insufficient evidence to charge President Trump with obstruction. Barr replied “that he did not know whether Mueller agreed.”
Democrats now contend that Barr must have known Mueller disagreed because he had Mueller’s letter. But Mueller’s letter doesn’t say he disagreed with Barr’s conclusion—it says he was unhappy with how his work was being perceived by the public.
Mueller had every opportunity to come out the day that Barr released his summary letter, and he could have at any point decided to refute it. He didn’t. The distortion is by the news media. The distortion is not by Barr.
Mr. Cyr claims, “I can choose to accept The Free Lance–Star’s parroting of Barr’s misinterpretation of the Mueller report.” Instead, he chose to believe the rest of the media’s misinterpretation of the Mueller report.
Mr. Cyr had no problem leaving out part of the WAPO article, then he turned around and insinuated that The Free Lance–Star editorial writers were liars.
Mr. Cyr, before casting shade, make sure your own hands are clean.
Sandra Jenkins
Stafford