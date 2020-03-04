Letter writer lives in a political bubble
After reading Sandy Jenkins’ letter to the editor [“Trump is no villain; Dems are no heroes,” Feb. 26], I realized that this person must live in political bubble and only watches FOX News.
To say the Republicans have no spine is laughable. It was the Tea Party wing of the Republican Party that took control of Congress in 2010. The Republicans controlled the House of Representatives until the Democrats won the House back in 2018. The Republican Party has controlled the U.S. Senate for several years.
It was the Republicans in the Senate that tried to undo the Affordable Care Act. Sen. John McCain’s vote stopped the dismantling of the ACA by Senate Republicans and President Trump.
It was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who stopped Judge Merrick Garland from being interviewed for the U.S. Supreme Court. McConnell holds up hundreds of bills passed by the House of Representatives.
It is the Republican Senate that has confirmed numerous conservative judges to the federal bench. To say the Republican Party has no spine is not only laughable, but ridiculous.
The letter writer is entitled to their opinion, although I wish they had gotten their facts straight.
There are no heroes or villains in politics. It is ridiculous to say that Democrats say “Jump” and the Republicans say “How high?” If this is true, the Republicans would have impeached President Trump.
What scares me the most are individuals who live in a political bubble, only listen to FOX News, believe all the lies, and agree when President Trump says the media is an enemy of the people.
Norman Cramer
Locust Grove
