Liberals won’t stop until they ban all guns
Donnie Johnston made several interesting points about gun control, the Second Amendment, and gun owners [“Will killings be end of Second Amendment?” Aug. 10].
Well, let me give you the perspective from the “other side.”
Gun owners are typically law-abiding citizens who are practicing their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. While I can’t speak for all gun owners, all of the ones I know firmly believe that the end goal of the liberal politicians is to eventually take all guns.
When a politician says, “We don’t want to take your guns, but we must ban assault rifles,” that is exactly what they are doing.
And it won’t stop there. Emboldened by their success, they will turn their sights on handguns.
Self-defense is a foreign concept to them. They think the government should be able to do that. They will not stop until there is no more private ownership of firearms in the United States.
Another area that is a foreign concept to liberal politicians is compromise. They want to enact comprehensive background checks, close the “gun show loophole” (whatever that is), ban “assault rifles” (no such thing), and limit magazines to 10 rounds.
But what are they willing to give up? After all, that’s how compromise is supposed to work: each side gives a little and gets a little in order for everyone to be happy.
Let me answer that for you: Liberal politicians won’t offer any concessions whatsoever. If they did, it would anger their base, and they fear they wouldn’t be re-elected. So if they don’t want to budge, why should gun owners keep giving in and not get anything in return for exercising a right guaranteed in our Constitution?
Scott Karhan
Culpeper