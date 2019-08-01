Like ancient Rome, country is collapsing from within
Remember Greece, Egypt, Rome, and England? These once great empires ultimately collapsed and are now footnotes in history. They were not destroyed by conquering armies. Instead, pervasive corruption ultimately destroyed the moral values and institutions that made them great.
Government corruption typically manifested itself by a loss of moral values, greed, abuse of power, disregard for the law and military expansionism. If unchecked by citizens, it ultimately puts the nation in a death spiral that does not end well.
I fear that our country is in the same place as all the other great empires that have gone before us. The moral fabric of our country is coming apart.
Our parents, priests, rabbis and imams taught us basic values of right and wrong; i.e., don’t lie, cheat or steal, and treat others as you would want to be treated. However, many of us give our leaders a pass on living these values, depending on whether they have a (D) or an (R) after their name.
When we look the other way, we implicitly condone corrupt behavior that we would never tolerate from our children. This is how corruption starts and slowly eats away like termites at the institutions and moral fiber of the country .
Like ancient Rome, our country is burning! You can feel it. In the coming elections, we need to support leaders who are not defined by tribal politics with corrupt intent, but those who will advocate for policies that will truly make our citizens’ lives better based on long-standing moral values that have defined this country and distinguished it from all others.
If we don’t, we know how this movie ends. The United States will inevitably go the same way as the great empires that have gone before us.
Keith Lockett
Stafford