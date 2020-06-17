Listening key to understanding our complex history
I am writing in response to the June 9 editorial entitled “Confederate symbols in history’s dustbin.” I was troubled by the contention that the process around change somehow doesn’t matter, or that listening to different points of view in a deliberative process somehow isn’t effective leadership.
I, for one, believe that in a democracy, that is exactly how our leaders should act.
After enduring innumerable, and often inconsistent, edicts from government officials during the pandemic that drastically impacted our lives and well-being with little or no explanation, I would hope that we would opt for more measured government activity grounded in community input.
If we are to move toward a more inclusive, equitable society, we will need to listen to one another.
Taking down a statute is an easy act. Making real change for those who have been disadvantaged and making our society better requires something beyond pandering or symbolic gestures. It definitely calls for dialogue and empathy.
As someone of mixed heritage, I am sensitive to the view many may have of Confederate monuments. But I also treasure all of Virginia’s unique history. I think the answer is more history, not less.
Accurately contextualize our past, don’t expunge it. No one is advocating the Confederate cause by simply stating that a statue of Robert E. Lee is a symbol that can help us understand the complexity of our past.
Lee was a brilliant military leader, founder of the liberal arts curriculum as a post-war college president, and one who litigated to establish the freedom of slaves. Although opposed to secession, he joined the Confederacy along with Virginia.
There are important lessons—good and bad—that are useful to all of us, but that require a complex dialogue. It doesn’t fit in a soundbite, but it can foster inclusion and a healthy discussion.
That would be real progress.
John Newman
Spotsylvania
