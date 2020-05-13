Little is longtime advocate for fiscal restraint in city
The Fredericksburg taxpayer is presented with a dilemma by the May 19 city election. The pandemic has exposed the fact that the city has very large debts for amenities such as the waterside park, the very expensive new courthouse (while the old one sits unused), and much needed improvements to its water system, but must still pay for indispensable police, fire, EMS, teachers, trash collection and general administration.
All this hits us while the city faces a very large reduction in revenue from closed restaurants, retail, hotels, tourism as well as state and federal help.
Candidates for seats on the council are mostly the same people who have steered the city for many years. The council could not have foreseen this virus emergency, but what are they going to do about what is certain to be an enormous gap between revenue and debt? No one is saying.
Once re-elected, can they be trusted to change course and look for ways, most likely very unpopular ones, to keep the city solvent without a massive increase in property taxes? It may be politically easier to increase our taxes than make more than token reductions of staff and essential services. We have no choice now except these candidates.
I shall vote for Anne Little, who has long advocated spending restraint, for mayor but leave the other offices on the ballot blank. If enough voters also do that, at least the winners will notice that some voters want the city to live within its means.
Robert Thomas
Fredericksburg
