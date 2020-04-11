Local paper needed more than ever
Thank you, Free Lance–Star. We need you!
Even more than ever before in this era of COVID-19, I look forward to reading the printed version of the Free Lance–Star every day. Having the latest local news, events, comics, crosswords, and puzzles laid out in printed form is important to me and, I am sure, to many others.
I appreciate that there are numerous dedicated staff devoting their lives to print and deliver the paper every day of the week, rain or shine.
I read in the March 31st edition that FLS employees are being furloughed due to a “slump in advertising revenues” during this pandemic. How sad! When local publications are most needed, the owner, Lee Enterprises Inc., is only thinking of lost revenues.
I think the entire community will support me in saying that we need what the local papers deliver to their respective communities in the best of times and even more so in the worst of times. I am hoping that Lee Enterprises will understand this, have a change of heart and reward their employees for their service to our community.
Stephen Klein
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.