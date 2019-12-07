Local Republicans are jumping the gun

I am mystified by all the column inches devoted in last Sunday’s paper (and again on Thursday) to the Second Amendment sanctuary non-issue.

Of course, Republican politicians are free to demagogue at any windmills they choose to construct.

But with the General Assembly not even in session and no new laws even on the governor’s desk awaiting his signature, it seems a little early for the obligatory fear-mongering that follows whenever Democrats gain power in the commonwealth.

That your newspaper continues to so blindly go along with the charade in pieces that don’t even quote a single member of the majority party in the state, while not surprising, is disappointing.

Tom Hamilton

Orange

Tags

Load comments