Local Republicans are jumping the gun
I am mystified by all the column inches devoted in last Sunday’s paper (and again on Thursday) to the Second Amendment sanctuary non-issue.
Of course, Republican politicians are free to demagogue at any windmills they choose to construct.
But with the General Assembly not even in session and no new laws even on the governor’s desk awaiting his signature, it seems a little early for the obligatory fear-mongering that follows whenever Democrats gain power in the commonwealth.
That your newspaper continues to so blindly go along with the charade in pieces that don’t even quote a single member of the majority party in the state, while not surprising, is disappointing.
Tom Hamilton
Orange
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Mr. Hamilton is astoundingly unaware of current events to be making comments about them.
First, many, if not most of the Democrat candidates ran their campaigns on a platform that proudly and loudly proclaimed their intention to infringe on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.
Second, even if one were to have somehow discovered a magical place where they were able to hide from all the mountains of campaign materials leading up to the election, one need look no further than the General Assembly's own web page to read the many bills that have been pre-filed for January's session. Perhaps it is troubling to Mr. Hamilton that those who oppose his ideological endeavors can and do read what their opponents are planning to do.
Finally, these Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions are incredibly effective, as evidenced by the fact that Mr. Hamilton has taken the time to write a letter to the editor in the effort to persuade his fellow citizens that the movement is ineffective. One need not bother to discount truly ineffective efforts. Oops.
When you sum it all up, the bottom line is that TENS OF THOUSANDS of Virginia citizens from all across the Commonwealth are simply making sure that their legislators know we will not stand for them exceeding their authority. The Democrats have been drunk on Bloomberg and Soros money for over a month now, it's time for them to face the hangover, realize we still live in a Constitutional Republic and that "the enshrinement of constitutional rights necessarily takes certain policy choices off the table."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.