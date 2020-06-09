Let local school boards decide when to reopen
In March, Gov. Northam issued an executive order closing our school buildings, which sent school staff, students and their families scrambling to transition to virtual learning.
Now that the school year has ended, these same people are asking if schools will open in August as they did a year ago, or will there be dramatic changes?
To answer this question, the governor has appointed a blue-ribbon educational work group to advise him on the reopening of schools. It appears the work group will be looking at three basic options: starting the new school year with virtual learning; reopening the school buildings with social distancing; or reopening the school buildings without social distancing.
Over the last two months, we have learned that virtual learning works well for some, but was inadequate for many students for a variety of reasons. The reason most cited was the lack of internet access, but there were also other factors.
The reopening of school buildings with social distancing may sound appealing, but how could that be accomplished? Classrooms were not designed to support social distancing. A school building with a standard capacity for 600 students would only be able to accommodate 300 students with social distancing.
This would force the school system into teaching in double shifts. Teaching students in shifts is a scheduling nightmare for school staff, students and their families. Not to mention the students’ time in school with their teacher would be greatly diminished.
With all due respect to our governor and those in Richmond, the opening and closing of the schools should be a decision made by the locally elected school board. Based on what we have learned over the last two months, the best option for Orange County Public Schools is to open the new school year normally as scheduled on Aug. 10.
Jim Hopkins
Orange County School Board
Locust Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.