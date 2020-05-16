Locals are clearly not taking adequate precautions

On a late afternoon recently, we drove to Wegmans for our order pickup. The sky had cleared up, and it was sunny. We took Riverside Drive for the view of the Rappahannock River, which runs beside the trail people use for exercise.

At the high part overlooking the river, cars took up all the parking spaces and there were dozens of runners, walkers and loungers. I believe there were over a hundred people on that quarter-mile span.

Instead of being buoyed up by seeing all those people enjoying themselves, I was astounded that not a single person was wearing a mask. I thought I must be imagining this scene.

After we picked up our groceries, still in shock from what we saw, we decided to go down Caroline Street to see what was happening. There, the sidewalks looked like a normal weekend day, with people happily milling around. We counted only two people wearing masks. Passing the ice cream store filled with people, we watched one of the workers (not wearing a mask) hand a cone to a customer!

Why is this negligence happening in Fredericksburg? Is the COVID-19 scare over and I missed it?

Kenneth Novell

Dahlgren

