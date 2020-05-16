Locals are clearly not taking adequate precautions
On a late afternoon recently, we drove to Wegmans for our order pickup. The sky had cleared up, and it was sunny. We took Riverside Drive for the view of the Rappahannock River, which runs beside the trail people use for exercise.
At the high part overlooking the river, cars took up all the parking spaces and there were dozens of runners, walkers and loungers. I believe there were over a hundred people on that quarter-mile span.
Instead of being buoyed up by seeing all those people enjoying themselves, I was astounded that not a single person was wearing a mask. I thought I must be imagining this scene.
After we picked up our groceries, still in shock from what we saw, we decided to go down Caroline Street to see what was happening. There, the sidewalks looked like a normal weekend day, with people happily milling around. We counted only two people wearing masks. Passing the ice cream store filled with people, we watched one of the workers (not wearing a mask) hand a cone to a customer!
Why is this negligence happening in Fredericksburg? Is the COVID-19 scare over and I missed it?
Kenneth Novell
Dahlgren
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.